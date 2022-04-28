Mumbai: Veteran actress and judge on ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ Neetu Kapoor recalled her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor on the sets of the show.

She got emotional when one of the contestants Bani’s grandmother shared that her husband met Rishi back in 1974, and how he always helped him.

She also showed a picture of her husband along with Raj Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor and sang the song ‘Lambi Judaai’ for Neetu.

Neetu recalled: “Humara kuch toh connection hoga. Abhi do saal hone wale hai aur me aap se mili. Mein roz kisi na kisi se milti hu aur roz koi na koi mujhe unki yaad dila deta hai. Sabki ek story hai unke saath. Aur sab itne khushi se yaad karte hai. (We must have some connection. It’s been two years and I met you. Everyday I meets someone and they remind me of Rishi. Everyone has a story with him, and they all remember him fondly).”

‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ airs on Colors.