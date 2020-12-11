Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood star Neetu Kapoor has tested negative for COVID-19, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni said Friday. Taking to Instagram, Sahni posted a picture with Neetu Kapoor. She also expressed gratitude to all those who prayed for the good health of her mother. “Thank you for all your good wishes and prayers. My mother has tested COVID negative today,” Sahni wrote.

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIpiWPdnHVB/

A source close to the Kapoor family had informed December 4, that the 62-year-old actor tested positive for COVID-19. Neetu contracted the disease while shooting for her next film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh.

Neetu flew back to Mumbai after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements. She confirmed her diagnosis Thursday as she shared her health update on Instagram.

“Earlier this week, I tested positive for COVID-19. All safety measures are being followed. I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor’s advice and feeling better,” she had said in a statement.

Neetu is known for films like Rafoo Chakkar, Dharam Veer, Kaala Patthar and Do Dooni Chaar, among many others. She also said that she was grateful for the outpouring of love and support from well wishers.

Besides Neetu, her Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-stars Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta have also tested positive for the disease.

Dhawan, who is looking forward to the release of Coolie No 1, confirmed his diagnosis on social media on Monday.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo, backed by filmmaker Karan Johar, marks the return of Neetu Kapoor on the big screen. She last featured in 2013’s Besharam, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.