Mumbai: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has tested negative for COVID-19, confirmed her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
Riddhima took to Instagram to announce the news. She posted a picture with her mother.
“Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers – My mother has tested Covid negative today @neetu54,” Riddhima captioned the image.
Neetu Thursday had confirmed that she is COVID positive. She added that she has self-quarantined and is following all safety measures.
She had written on Instagram: “Earlier this week I tested positive for COVID-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor’s advice and feeling better.
“I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care.”
Neetu Kapoor was shooting in Chandigarh for the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo when, December 4, reports emerged that she along with co-star Varun Dhawan and the film’s director Raj Mehta, had tested positive.
