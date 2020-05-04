Mumbai: Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor expressed gratitude to the medical staff of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for taking good care of the late actor during his stay at the hospital.

Rishi Kapoor died April 30 after battling leukemia.

Thanking the doctors, Neetu Monday took to Instagram and wrote: “As a family we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude – gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital!

“The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own – they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

Along with the post, she shared a black and white photograph of the late actor.