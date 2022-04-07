Nayagarh: The fate of a new bus stand constructed at a whopping cost of Rs 4.42 crore here in the district has turned from bad to worse. With private buses halting elsewhere in the town and causing traffic problems, the facility has become deserted with only very few vehicles.

It is said, for their convenience, a number of buses halt at old bus stand near traffic post of the town instead of going to the new bus stand. As a result, a market complex built near the bus stand has been lying closed for months together.

Furthermore, traffic snarls are witnessed at the old bus stand near traffic post.

According to a source, buses parked in the new bus stand only for a few days after inauguration and gradually ceased entering into it.

The facility previously remained unused for more than 22 years. It was renovated and commissioned again at a cost of Rs 4.42 crore December 22, 2021.

Initially, the private buses plying to and fro Bhanjanagar-Bhubaneswar halted at the new bus stand and subsequently stopped going there. Despite violation of the state government guidelines, no action was allegedly taken against the bus owners concerned.

Gradually, most of the buses stopped halting at the new facility. Very few buses go up to local Dakshinakali temple and return from there to park elsewhere on roadsides near the old bus stand.

Besides, some residents have demanded that a police outpost should be opened near the new bus stand to avert any untoward situation. Nayagarh Sadar police station is located in front of the new bus stand, but the facility comes under Sadar police limits, which is about 2 Km away from the stand.

The existing outpost at old bus stand was being heard to be displaced elsewhere following inauguration of the new one. As the old stand has been given the status of a bus stoppage, an outpost here is also necessary, the residents further said.

On being contacted, Executive Officer (EO) of Nayagarh Municipality Sweta Mishra said, “Efforts are on to functionalise the market complex located near new bus stand. A discussion in this regard was held between the Electricity, Works departments and the civic body.”

On the other hand, traffic snarls are witnessed as buses halt at the bus stop near traffic post in the town. The problem will end, once the private buses start going into the new stand, the EO added.

Due to the recent rural and urban elections, movement of buses could not be regulated and the market complex be made functional. Now, steps are being taken to restore normalcy, the EO asserted.

PNN