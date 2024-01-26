New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Friday said he is neither happy nor unhappy about the possibility of the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) reviving its ties with the BJP as the Bihar chief minister’s equations with INDIA bloc partners turn sour.

Amid speculation that Kumar — the JD(U) chief — could pull out of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Singh was asked by reporters if he would welcome his return as an ally.

“I am not welcoming nor am I against anyone. It is the decision of the central leadership. Whatever decision they take, I am sure it will be in the interest of the state and the party,” he said.

Asked if he was happy about the possibility of a fresh BJP-JD(U) alliance, Singh said, “I am neither happy nor unhappy. I am a worker of the party, I will abide by whatever decision is taken.”

He also attacked the INDIA bloc, calling the alliance “opportunistic”.

“There is no INDIA alliance anymore. It was an opportunistic alliance. They were working against Sanatan Dharma and the Congress was the anchor,” he said.

Singh also refused to answer if the BJP will benefit from an alliance with the JD(U) in Bihar.

“I am not an analyst, I am a worker. A workers’ job is to follow the orders of the party,” he said.

Friday, however, Kumar’s JD(U) asserted that the party is “firmly with the INDIA coalition” but wants the Congress to do “introspection” with regard to alliance partners and sharing of seats.

Umesh Singh Kushwaha, the Bihar chief of the JD(U), made a statement refuting rumours that his party was considering a return to the BJP-led NDA.

PTI