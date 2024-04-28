Jammu: The injured Village Defence Committee (VDC) guard passed away in Jammu & Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

Terrorists had fired at a VDC guard in Sang area of Basantgarh in Udhampur Sunday.

Officials said that the VDC guard Mohd Shareef, a resident of Lower Ponar village in Basantgarh, who was admitted to hospital after being critically injured in firing by terrorists, has succumbed to his injuries.

“The area has been cordoned off and police, army and the CRPF have started an operation to trace the assailants,” officials said.

IANS