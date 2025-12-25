Kathmandu: Nepal police have arrested three foreign nationals, including two Indians, in two separate incidents with 4.3 kilogrammes of cocaine, officials said.

A police team from the Narcotics Control Bureau, Koteswor, nabbed the foreign nationals, who arrived in Nepal via air route, from Kathmandu Metropolitan City-9, Sinamangal area.

Police have arrested two Indians and one Thai national in two separate cases of narcotic drug smuggling.

During the raids, the police have recovered in total of four kilograms and 300 grams of cocaine from them, according to the Narcotic Drug Control Bureau of Nepal Police.

Indian nationals Xavier Mathew Thaliachery, 55 and Mursalen Hussain, 21, have been arrested from the Sinamangal area bear Kathmandu along with 3kg 750 gram of cocaine. Hussain, who arrived in Kathmandu from Laos via Singapore was arrested Tuesday from the roadside at Singmangal along with the narcotic drug.

In a separate incident, Thai national Miss Rusanee Kama, 40, has been arrested along with 550 grams of cocaine in her possession.

She had arrived in Kathmandu from Laos via Bangkok.

The police arrested her during a special operation at her hotel in Singmangal based on a tip-off. The police have recovered 12 plastic-coated capsules containing cocaine from her room.

Also, 29 other capsules hidden in her stomach were recovered after admitting her to a nearby hospital. It is revealed that she had swallowed the capsules and hidden them inside her stomach. The police recovered in total of 41 capsules consisting of cocaine from her possession.

The police have initiated legal action against them in connection with the drugs under the Narcotic Drugs Control Act 2033 B.S., taking them into judicial custody with permission from Kathmandu District Court.