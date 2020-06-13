Sitamarhi (Bihar): The Nepal police Saturday released an Indian national a day after it opened fire on a crowd at a border area under Sonbarsa police station.

Lagan Yadav was taken away by Nepal police yesterday following the firing incident at Jankinagar area in which one person was killed and two others were injured.

Sitamarhi Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said Lagan Yadav has been released by the Nepal police.

Friday angry villagers had protested the killing of Vikesh Yadav, who died in Nepal police firing, and demanded that Lagan Yadav be released by that country’s police.

Lagan Yadav has alleged that Nepal police had taken him away from an Indian border area and that he was beaten up.

Meanwhile, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which is part of India’s Central Armed Police Forces, said in Patna that the Sitamarhi incident was a local issue and that there was no tension along the Indo-Nepal border.

SSB’s Inspector General Sanjay Kumar said that the local administration is looking into the Sitamarhi incident. He said there was no controversy involving the SSB and the Nepal police.

Kumar said that people belonging to both sides of the border had family relations and that there was a daily movement of people from across the border. “Quarrels and squabbles do happen, but these are sorted out at the local level,” he said, ruling out any tension along the border.

He said patrolling along the border during Covid-19 lockdown has been intensified and that people’s movement was restricted. People were inconvenienced due to the lockdown, he added.

He said the Bihar-Nepal border was open and that SSB had 94 posts along that part of the border. Each post has a platoon-size force (around 25 men), he added.

