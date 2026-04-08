Kathmandu: Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel will address a joint session of both houses of the Parliament Friday.

The Office of the President has sent a letter to the Parliament Secretariat requesting necessary arrangements for the address.

President Paudel has called the joint session of the Parliament for Friday, April 10, 2026, according to a notice issued by the President’s Office.

As per Article 95 of the Constitution, the President can summon both houses of Parliament – the House of Representatives and the National Assembly – and address a joint session.

It will be the first address by the President to the Parliament following the March 5 general elections.