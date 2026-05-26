Islamabad: Pakistan and China agreed to “unswervingly safeguard” and develop their bilateral relations by working closely to build a shared future, according to a joint statement issued Tuesday.

The statement came at the end of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to China from May 23-26 at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang. The two sides signed a number of cooperation documents in various fields during Sharif’s visit.

President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang separately met Pakistan’s Prime Minister, and the two sides reached a new broad consensus on further deepening the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

Sharif also attended the ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and paid a successful visit to Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.

“Throughout the 75 years of diplomatic relations, this friendship has remained rock solid no matter how the international and regional situations evolved, and the two countries have always trusted, respected and supported each other and stood by each other in times of difficulties and challenges,” the statement stated.

China and Pakistan agreed to move faster to build an even closer “China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era”, which will set an example for the endeavour to build a community with a shared future that connects China and its neighbouring countries, it added.

Both sides are determined to “deepen mutual trust, practical cooperation, defence and security cooperation, and keep close coordination on international and regional issues,” it stated.

Pakistan reaffirmed its strong commitment to the one-China principle, saying that it firmly supports all efforts by China to achieve national reunification and resolutely opposes any form of “Taiwan independence.”

China reiterated its unwavering support for Pakistan in defending its national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and firmly supports Pakistan’s efforts to safeguard its national security, stability, development and prosperity.

The two neighbours agreed to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, hold the meeting of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) and promote the high-quality development of the upgraded version of CPEC 2.0.

They agreed to advance the Karakoram highway (Thakot to Raikot) realignment project in a phased and orderly manner and agreed to leverage the potential of the Gwadar Port and build it into a regional connectivity hub.

The two sides also welcomed third parties to participate in the development of CPEC under the model agreed upon by China and Pakistan.

Pakistan has assured to take targeted steps to strengthen measures and cooperation to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

“China supports Pakistan in its continued and firm fight against terrorism,” it said.

Both sides called on the international community to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation and reaffirmed their firm opposition to applying double standards on politicising and instrumentalising counterterrorism.

They agreed to jointly promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive global economic order.

The two sides also reiterated opposition to any unilateral actions and

reaffirmed the significance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia and resolving all outstanding disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

They expressed readiness to conduct transboundary water resources cooperation under the principle of equality.

Pakistan also expressed support for the four propositions by President Xi Jinping on safeguarding and promoting peace and stability in West Asia, even as China appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating the temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran and holding the Islamabad Talks.

Both sides reiterated the early implementation of the five-point initiative for restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and West Asia.

The two countries also agreed to stay in close communication and coordination on the issue of Afghanistan.

The two sides stressed the need not to allow any individual, group or party, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), to use the territories to harm and threaten regional security and interests, or conduct terrorist actions and activities.