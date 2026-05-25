Colombo: Indian tourists are among visitors from 40 countries who will be granted free on-arrival visas valid for 30 days, the Sri Lankan government announced Monday.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration said all visitors, including nationals from the 40 countries as well as those from countries having bilateral reciprocal agreements with Sri Lanka, such as Singapore, Maldives and Seychelles, are required to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before arrival.

Under the arrangement, tourists will receive a free 30-day visa with a double-entry facility permitted from the date of first arrival, it said.

India remains Sri Lanka’s largest source market for inbound tourism arrivals.

Besides India, the other countries include Russia, the UK, the US, Germany, China and Denmark.