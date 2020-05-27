New Delhi: Nepal has for now put on hold a new map that showed some of India’s land as its own. The new map was cleared by the Nepal parliament. The country had placed within its own borders a stretch of land high in the mountains. A discussion which was to be conducted Wednesday in the Nepal Parliament to clear a constitutional amendment that would formalise the new map has been deferred.

The ‘new’ map showing India’s territories within Nepal’s boundaries was cleared last week. It provoked a fierce reaction from India, which described the move as ‘unilateral’ and not based on historical facts. “Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India,” spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava, had said last week.

Nepal claims the territory, which touches the border with China, under an 1816 treaty with the East India Company. That agreement, according to Kathmandu, sets the River Kali as its western boundary with India and says the land lying east of the river is its territory.

The new map that shows a piece of land – including areas like Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapan featuring within the boundaries of the northwestern tip of Nepal.

Nepal’s aggressive new move had stunned India. Then came Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s statement blaming India for infecting his country with coronavirus. It also led to formal protests being lodged by the Indian side. There were indications that bilateral relations between India and Nepal were under heavy strain.

Nepali officials had said the new map will be printed in school and college text books and official documents and will be used for all administrative purposes.

Nepal’s Defence Minister Ishwor Pokhrel reacted angrily to recent statements made by Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane. The army boss had said that ‘Kathmandu’s reaction to India’s new road is at the behest of someone else’. The allusion by army chief Naravane was obvious. “How professional is it for the head of the Army to make a political statement?” the Nepali minister had said Tuesday.

Agencies