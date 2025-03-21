Bhubaneswar: The Nepalese student, who died by suicide at KIIT in February, had lodged a complaint of sexual harassment before the varsity authorities in March last year, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj told the Odisha assembly Friday.

Replying to a written question from Congress MLA Dasarathi Gomanga, Suraj said the engineering student had filed a complaint of sexual harassment before the KIIT authorities March 12, 2024, about 11 months before her death.

He told the assembly that 19 people have so far appeared before the high-level committee set up by the state government, to inquire into the girls’s death and the subsequent harassment of those protesting it, and recorded their statements.

He also said that the KIIT has submitted documents to the government in regard to the formation of an internal committee as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The body of the 20-year-old was found in her hostel room February 16. She allegedly ended her life as no action was taken over her sexual harassment complaint, according to police

Suraj said the Higher Education Department has not provided any grant to KIIT during the last financial year.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Om Prakash Mishra wanted to know the details of retired IAS, IPS, and other government officers who are working in the KIIT, including their joining dates and salaries.

The minister said the data is being collected.

Protests over the student’s death had rocked the KIIT campus in Bhubaneswar last month. The varsity authorities responded by evicting the protesting students, and dropping them at the Cuttack railway station without tickets to return, triggering a massive outrage.

A student of the varsity was arrested a day after the girl’s body was found for alleged abatement to suicide.

PTI