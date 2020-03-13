Mayurbhanj: Three employees North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha (NESCO) and another man sustained injuries Friday after a clash erupted between the officials and the man during a power disconnection drive in Mayurbhanj district.

According to a source, the incident took place in Udala area of Mayurbhanj.

NESCO officials had gone to a village there to disconnect the power supply of 30 payment defaulters.

One of the defaulters, identified as Chandan Kumar Biswal, however, started an argument with the NESCO officials. The situation turned ugly after Chandan roughed up the employees including Junior Engineer (JE) – Tapas Kumar Sahu and two of his colleagues. The men retaliated back and in the ensuing brawl, all four received injuries.

The NESCO officially subsequently lodged a report with the police in this connection. The cops are probing the matter.

PNN