Bhadrak: The officials of Nesco felicitated Tuesday a poverty-stricken man, Kartika Nath, who paid his arrear bill of Rs 2,500 despite being extremely poor.

Nath, a destitute man who begs to feed his family of eight in Bhadrak district, is aware of the necessity of clearing arrear bills. Officials of Nesco visited Nath’s home and thanked him for making a payment towards the outstanding bill.

At a time when big corporate houses and wealthy people are irregular in paying the electricity bills, Nath has set an example for many.

Notably, CESU had sent notices to over 8.9 lakh consumers for payment of dues to the tune of Rs 1,494 crore. Of these defaulters, 8.3 lakh were domestic, 59,190 commercial and 73,000 government consumers. The power disconnection drive has been undertaken in an attempt to retrieve the pending amount.

PNN