Kendrapara: Nesting process of Estuarine crocodile has started within Bhitarkanika National park.

Rajnagar Mangrove forest and wildlife Division DFO Bikash Ranjan Das said the forest personnel have recently spotted more than 30 crocodile nests in Kanika forest Range.

The crocodile nests were sighted at Chintamani Mohanty creek, Thanapati, Mangalpur, Saguna chera creek, Munduli creek,Suajora Creek, Bhitarkanika Patia creek, Balijora, Bhramaramari and also at the wild of Bhitarkanika National park, the DFO said.

The Rajnagar mangrove (wildlife) forest division has imposed a three months ban beginning from last May 1 to July 31 for tourists to count the crocodile nests in the water bodies of Bhitarkanika National Park and nearby rivers. The forest officials have also asked the riverside villagers to inform the forest personnel if they come across any crocodile outside the park area to prevent man crocodile conflict and consequent loss of human lives.

During last nesting season, as many as 103 nests of estuarine crocodiles were spotted at Kanika, Mahakalapada, Gahirmatha and Rajnagar wildlife forest Range Divisions within Bhitarkanika National park.

As many as 1,757 estuarine crocodiles, including four reptiles measuring more than 20 feet, were inhabiting at the creeks, nullah, water bodies within Bhitarkanika National park, informed forest official sources.

(UNI)