Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has submitted a pardon request to President Isaac Herzog. The document includes a request from Netanyahu’s lawyer Amit Hadad and a letter signed by Netanyahu, local media reported Sunday.

Hadad has submitted a 111-page request to Herzog’s Residence Legal Department.

In the request, Hadad wrote, “Granting this request will allow the prime minister to devote all of his time, abilities, and energy to advancing Israel in these critical times, “and to dealing with the challenges and opportunities that lie before it. In addition, granting the request will help mend rifts between different sectors of the public, open the door to lowering the intensity of tensions, all for the purpose of strengthening the country’s national resilience,” The Times of Israel reported.

According to Herzog’s office, the Justice Ministry’s Pardons Department will take the views of all relevant authorities in the ministry and then send their recommendations to Herzog’s legal advisor.

In a statement, Herzog’s office stated, “The Office of the President is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications.” It stated, “After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the president will responsibly and sincerely consider the request.”

Israeli President has the authority to grant pardons to those convicted in court and, in rare cases, even prior to the completion of legal proceedings, if it is considered to be in the public interest.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump penned a letter to Herzog, requesting him to pardon Netanyahu. Netanyahu faces one count of bribery and three counts each of fraud, breach of trust in three different cases linked to corruption allegations against him.

The letter reads, “As the great State of Israel and the amazing Jewish people move past the terribly difficult times of the last three years, I hereby call on you to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been a formidable and decisive Wartime Prime Minister, and is now leading Israel into a time of peace, which includes my continued work with key Middle East leaders to add many additional countries to the world changing Abraham Accords,” top US political website The Hill reported.