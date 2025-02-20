Mumbai: Recent rumours suggested that Netflix had removed Urvashi Rautela’s scenes from the film Daaku Maharaaj ahead of its streaming release.

However, according to a reliable source, these claims are completely false. The source clarified that Netflix is streaming the film exactly as it was shown in theatres, adhering to the vision of the producers. This clarification comes after reports surfaced that the streaming giant had reportedly deleted all of Urvashi’s scenes from the film just before its digital release. The source emphasized that such rumours are baseless and that Netflix has stayed true to the original theatrical cut of the film.

Netflix recently announced that the Telugu-language action-drama Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, will be available for streaming starting February 21. However, the reveal of the streaming release poster sparked confusion online. While the poster prominently showcased actors like Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi Rautela, despite having a significant role in the film and actively promoting it, was notably absent.

This omission quickly caught the attention of fans on social media, with many humorously questioning why the lead actress was excluded from the official poster. In response to the backlash, Netflix later shared individual character slides, which included Urvashi’s photo twice, seemingly to address the earlier oversight and ensure her presence was acknowledged.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj also stars Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan in key roles. Despite the initial poster controversy, the film is set to stream in its entirety on Netflix, following the same version shown in theatres, as confirmed by a reliable source.

Daaku Maharaaj was released in cinemas January 12, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti. In the actioner, Nandamuri Balakrishna played the role of an officer.

