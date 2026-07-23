New Delhi: Every student deserves a system that is fair, transparent, and built on merit, said actor R Madhavan Thursday, stressing that incidents of examination paper leaks undermine trust in the system.

In statement posted on Instagram, Madhavan voiced support for students protesting against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and asked the government to take strict action against culprits.

“Education has the power to shape the future of our nation, and every student deserves a system that is fair, transparent, and built on merit. As someone who has always believed in the limitless potential of India’s youth, I share the concern and disappointment felt by so many students and parents today. An education system must inspire confidence, fairness, and opportunity.

“Incidents such as examination paper leaks undermine that trust and can deeply affect the hopes, hard work, and dreams of countless young people and their families-especially in a country like India, where education plays such a defining role in shaping lives,” the 3 Idiots star wrote on Instagram.

Madhavan urged the government to ensure those found responsible for the paper leaks are brought to justice “swiftly and decisively”.

“Let the consequences be so firm and unambiguous that no one ever dares to jeopardize the future of our youth again. Having acknowledged lapses in the past regarding this incident, I have faith that our government will take the necessary corrective measures, strengthen the system, and safeguard the integrity of education for generations to come,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

In a message to youngsters feeling anxious or disheartened, Madhavan urged them to not lose faith, and cautioned them against “vested interests” attempting to hijack the movement.

“I admire the grit and determination of those who are peacefully asking for meaningful reforms. At the same time, I would urge everyone to remain vigilant against vested interests that may attempt to hijack your cause and divert it from its true purpose.

“I respect every citizen’s right to express their views peacefully and responsibly. My way is to stand firmly with our youth, support meaningful reforms, and use my voice to encourage positive change. I have always respected, supported, and prayed for the good health and wisdom of those entrusted with serving our nation, believing that together we can build a stronger and brighter future for India,” he said.

His statement comes three days after thousands of students led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) took part in the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march against irregularities in the NEET exam and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

During the march, police resorted to a lathi-charge and lobbed tear gas shells, injuring scores of students. Over 100 policemen were also injured while trying to stop the protest march.