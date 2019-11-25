New Delhi: Twitter users trolled a US Professor, Tom Nichols, after he tweeted that Indian food is ‘terrible’. In reply to a tweet, Nichols wrote: “Indian food is terrible and we pretend it isn’t.”

There were 1.8K retweets and 13.2K likes to the November 24 reply. One user posted a meme of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui with the caption: “Who are you?”

Another user commented: “Eugh I’m Nom Tichols. I like unseasoned boiled mush, with clams”.

One user was clearly not amused. She remarked: “Eh, whatever. More naan for us.”

One post read: “I’ll take Americans not understanding food from other cultures for $1,000”.

After Nichols professed his love for Russian food, one user said: “We get it, you’re very white.”

“Unless you’ve literally tried every single type of Indian cuisine, there is no way you can make such a general statement,” commented one user.

A netizen wrote: “Yes. Who wants food filled with copious amount of rich flavour and spice when I can eat unseasoned chicken with mayonnaise?”

Zomato India responded on @ZomatoIN: Now would be a good time to launch the dislike button @Twitter”. One foodie commented: “Yes, this is VERY controversial. And, Indian food is delicious”.

Television host Padma Lakshmi wrote on her Twitter handle @PadmaLakshmi: “Do you not have tastebuds?”

A user had another humorous take on the Nochols’ opinion on Indian food. “Time to throw him in a pool of daal makhni or kadhi pakoda… Before that he should be wrapped in one huge bhatura.”