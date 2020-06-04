Every human being in this world wants to look beautiful and attractive. Some use beauty products to enhance beauty. But have you ever thought about what you should and should not apply on your face?

Many times we inadvertently make such mistakes, which cause great damage to the skin. Today we will tell you about those things which should not be used on the face.

Soap

Avoid washing your face using soaps. Soaps enhance facial dryness, making your skin look crisp and lifeless in winter. During summers, they are a chief cause for oiliness of the skin.

Toothpaste

Some people use toothpaste to get rid of pimples on the face. But it damages the skin. Even if toothpaste makes your pimples disappear, using it every day damages the face. Instead avoid doing that and pay attention to your diet to remove pimples.

Body lotion

People apply body lotion on hands and feet and at times they apply it on their face which is absolutely wrong. Face cream should always be used on the face. Skin of our face is completely different from the skin of other parts of the body. So for face we should use a cream which is specifically made for the face.

Hot water

Most people like to take a bath with hot water, but too much hot water damages skin. By washing the face with more hot water, its pH level deteriorates, which makes your skin drier. In this case, use lukewarm water as much as possible to keep the skin safe from becoming dry.

Shampoo

While washing hair, make sure that the shampoo does not touch face. This will dry your skin as well as deepen its complexion. Shampoos contain more chemicals as compared to soap. These chemicals are not good for the face.