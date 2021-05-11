It is nice to see the family together, but at the same time, it is equally an important task to maintain balance between the different members of the family.

Many times, family members make mistakes that can affect relationship and ruin the family. If you live with a family, it is not that you can say anything, do anything or go your way.

You have to take care of everyone in the family, so it is important that you pay attention to yourself that you are not doing anything that affects your relationships.

Keep these two things in mind for a happy family:

Do not insult: If you are elder and younger respects you, then you also have to give respect and love them. If you insult them whenever you want, you will lose respect in their eyes. Also, if something seems to be wrong about elders, then talk with them on that subject, but it is not a good thing to humiliate them in front of other family members. This will hurt their self-respect.

Do not taunt them: If you do not like anything in the family, then you can put your view or can talk to the person concerned at the right time in that matter. If there is still no solution to the matter, then you can ask for a solution from someone big but taunting is not right at all. Even if you are older this behavior is not good for the family. By doing this, nothing will grow and the solution will not be found and the relationship will be spoilt.