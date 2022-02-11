Love and infatuation are all good but you have to be practical when it comes to marrying someone. There are certain traits that you have to be wary of because they can make your life hell after marriage when you start living together.

Human beings have flaws but it is important to take care of certain things and habits at the time of marriage. Marriage is a lifelong relationship, so you have to be very careful while choosing your life partner.

If you are also planning to tie the knot with your boyfriend or someone you know, then definitely consider some of his habits. These habits indicate to you that you cannot be happy with them in marriage.

So here are 5 types of men you should not marry and save yourself from unwanted misery!

Promise Breaker – If he makes a lot of promises but never keeps them, then it’s time to think about the person again. It can be forgiven once or twice but it is not possible every time. Such people only make fool of others.

Dominating – Eat this, wear that, go here, and don’t go there. Such questions and methods seem good in the beginning. However, in the long run you will find them suffocating. If he tries to control you, then you cannot be with such a man for long.

Importance to Partner – It is very important to give importance to the partner in relationships. Without this, the vehicle of relationship cannot run. If your partner does not give priority to you, then it is okay to get out of such relationship.

Apologizing – If he makes the same mistake again and again and says sorry, then you should not ignore it. Forgiveness is a feeling that should be felt and avoid repeating the same mistake. If your boyfriend does this often, then you should re-think about pursuing a relationship with him.