Bhubaneswar: A new Cabinet took oath in Odisha Sunday, a day after all 20 ministers in the state resigned to pave way for a reshuffle in the ministry.

The newly inducted ministers were administered oath of office and secrecy by Governor Ganeshi Lal at the ceremony, held in the new convention centre of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Three women legislators — Pramila Mallick, Usha Devi and Tukuni Sahu – have been inducted into the cabinet.

Other Cabinet ministers are: Jagannath Saraka, Niranjan Pujari, RP Swain, Naba Kisore Das, Pradip Kumar Amat, Rajendra Dholakia, Pratap Deb, Ashok Chandra Panda, Prafulla Mallick and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak.

Saraka, a noted tribal leader, was the first to be sworn in as he is named after Lord Jagannath a BJD leader said.

Samir Ranjan Dash, Aswini Patra, Pritiranjan Gharai, Srikanta Sahoo, Tusharkanti Behera, Rohit Pujari, Rita Sahu and Basanti Hembram were inducted as Minister of State (Independent charge).

Odisha Assembly Speaker SN Patro had also quit the post Saturday, but cited no reason for doing so.

PNN