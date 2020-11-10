Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 987 new cases of coronavirus infections in the state in the last 24 hours. This information was given by the I&PR Department, Government of Odisha in a tweet Tuesday. Out of the new positive coronavirus cases, 572 persons were in quarantine while the remaining contracted the disease by coming in contact with infected persons. Earlier Monday the state had reported 1,219 infections. This is the first time that Odisha has reported less than a 1,000 cases in over three months.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,454 with 13 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. Most of these COVID-19 patients were suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other complications.

District Wise breakdown: Among the new cases reported Tuesday, Sundargarh district (107) had the maximum number of infections. It was followed by Khurda and Angul (86 cases each) and Cuttack district (85).

Other districts from which cases of fresh infections were reported are: Mayurbhanj (84), Kendrapada (60), Jagatsinghpur (45), Bolangir (43), Nuapada (41), Jharsuguda (34), Bargarh (31), Keonjhar (30), Puri (29) Jajpur (27), Balasore (25), Kalahandi (23), Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur (22 each), Sambalpur (17), Nayagarh and Rayagada (11 each), Ganjam and Sonepur (nine each), Kandhamal (eight each), Boudh and Koraput (seven each), Malkangiri and Bhadrak ( four each) and Deogarh (two). The state pool reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 infections.

The current number of active cases in Odisha stands at 12,584. So far 3,03,780 persons have tested positive for the disease in the state.

