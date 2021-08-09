Bhubaneswar: In a minor reshuffle among bureaucrats, the Odisha government Monday appointed two new Collectors for Bhadrak and Dhenkanal districts.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department, the Odisha State Beverages Corporation Ltd (OSBCL) MD Saroj Kumar Sethi was appointed as the Collector of Dhenkanal while Ayush director Trilochan Majhi was named Bhadrak Collector.

Gyanaranjan Das, who was serving as Bhadrak District Collector was transferred as Panchayati Raj director while Dhenkanal Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera was posted as Ayush Director.

Umakanta Tripathy, who is serving as Panchayati Raj director, was named Additional Secretary in Forest, Environment and Climate Change department.