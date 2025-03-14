Bhubaneswar: A new community radio station titled ‘Radio Bhubaneswar 89.2 FM – The Temple City Radio’ is set to launch soon in the Capital city by Outreach, and will broadcast on 89.2 MHz FM band, announced its founder Subrat Kumar Pati recently.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Outreach have signed the necessary agreements for the launch. “Radio Bhubaneswar will feature programmes covering a wide range of topics, including agriculture, education, arts, culture, sports, traffic awareness, environmental pollution, and human rights,” said Pati.

“Additionally, it will inform residents of Bhubaneswar and surrounding areas about various state and Central government schemes and initiatives.

The station will work closely with local administration to cater to the needs of City residents through its programmes,” she added. For the past 11 years, Outreach has been organising the country’s only radio fair in the City to promote and popularise radio broadcasting.

In 2023, Outreach established its first community radio station, Radio Outreach, in the Jagatsinghpur district.

PNN