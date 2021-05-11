New Delhi: The single day rise in new coronavirus infections in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days. The new coronavirus infections took the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Tuesday. A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours. The death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities, the Health Ministry data updated at 8.00am showed.

After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from coronavirus increased to 1,90,27,304. The case fatality rate (CFR) was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 50 lakh September 16 and the one-crore mark December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore coronavirus infections May 4.

According to the ICMR, 30,56,00,187 samples have been tested up to May 10. Out of those 18,50,110 samples were tested Monday.

Incidentally, India had been reporting more than four lakh new infections on a daily basis for the month of May till Sunday. So the slight decrease in the number of daily cases will certainly be a slight relief for all concerned. In fact this is the first time in May that India has registered less than 3.50 lakh cases in a day.