New Delhi: A huge crowd gathered outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in Shalimar Bagh Sunday morning, as people from all over the city came to meet and congratulate her.

Supporters from across the city flocked to her home to express their appreciation and admiration. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and joy as people, eager to share the moment, clicked pictures with the newly appointed Chief Minister and presented her with bouquets.

CM Gupta, in turn, met her well-wishers, addressed them and expressed her gratitude for their support.

Since she took oath as the CM, a stream of visitors has been witnessed at her modest residence. She has been meeting all and acknowledging the greetings. Her principal from Daulat Ram College, Savita Roy, also came to meet her Saturday. She expressed her joy, stating that she has fond memories of her and that her blessings are with her.

Earlier Saturday, CM Gupta met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence as her Cabinet ministers hit the road and started reviewing repairs of potholed roads and pending projects across the city.

During the meeting with PM Modi, CM Gupta thanked him for giving a “daughter of Delhi” a chance to serve the people as Chief Minister, said one of her aides.

Before leaving for the PM’s residence, CM Gupta greeted her well-wishers from the first-floor balcony of her home in Shalimar Bagh in the morning. Using a public address system, CM Gupta announced that on meeting PM Modi she would convey, on behalf of all women and daughters of the city, gratitude for selecting a “Daughter of Delhi” to serve the city.

“On the first day in office, we approved the Ayushman Bharat scheme of PM Modi in the first Cabinet meeting,” she said, promising not to waste even a single day and continue serving the people.

“Our mission is to achieve Viksit Delhi as mandated by PM Modi,” she said.

Later, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the officials of the PWD department to improve infrastructure and discussed issues related to the dug-up roads, damaged roads and traffic in Delhi and gave directions for improvement.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma inspected the Barapullah Phase-3 project and assured speedy payment and environment clearance that have alleged delayed progress in work.

IANS