New Delhi: India Friday categorically rejected as “baseless” a British parliamentary report that named it among countries engaged in “transnational repression” in the UK.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the allegations stemmed from “unverified” and “dubious sources” predominantly linked to proscribed entities and individuals.

“We have seen the references to India in the report and categorically reject these baseless allegations,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“These claims stem from unverified and dubious sources, predominantly linked to proscribed entities and individuals with a clear, documented history of anti-India hostility,” he said.

Jaiswal said the “deliberate reliance on discredited sources calls into question the credibility of the report itself.”

The report made by the British Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights listed India along with China, Egypt, Eritrea, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Bahrain, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates as countries allegedly engaging in “transnational repression” in the UK.

The report titled “Transnational repression in the UK” was made public on July 30.

Some of the details related to India cited in the report was provided by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan organisation banned in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and other UK-based Sikh groups.

PTI