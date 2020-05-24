Patna: After suspending inspector-in-charge (IIC) Sandhyarani Jena from Keonjhar’s Patna police station Saturday for using third-degree torture on an accused, Odisha DGP Abhay Sunday appointed Somnath Jena as the new IIC of the police station.

Somnath has served as the IIC of Keonjhar town police station in the past. He vowed to work towards maintaining law and order and maintaining a cordial relationship with the local populace.

Notably, former IIC Sandhyarani had allegedly brutally assaulted an accused inside the police station premises. A video of the incident, that has been circulating in social media, shows her kicking and beating up the victim with a baton.

Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) had sought an explanation from the police after the matter reached them. OHRC had ordered Keonjhar police SP to deduct Rs 10,000 from the salary of Sandhyarani and give the amount to the victim as compensation.

PNN