Dhenkikote: New infrastructure facilities for tourist spot Sitabinja in Keonjhar have been put in place.

The tourism department has built a Janasubidha Gruha at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. Two warehouses were also built in the area.

Collector Ashish Thakre and district tourism officer Ramesh Chandra Nayak have handed over the facilities to Ghatagaon BDO Trilochan Mohanty.

Tourists coming from outside to Sitabinj will get night accommodations. There are toilets and drinking water made available for the tourists.

Two warehouses will be allotted to handloom and handicraft artisans. They will store their items and sell them to tourists.

The district tourism officer said as Sitabinj is located at Danguapasi in Manoharpur panchayat, the facilities will be handed over to the sarpanch.