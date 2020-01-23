Tihidi: The transport department has imposed a fine of Rs 58,040 on a truck carrying paddy for traffic violations under New Motor Vehicles Act in Tihidi area of Bhadrak.

The Maharashtra-registered truck was carrying paddy from Nischintapur Cooperative Society to a rice mill in Sambalpur.

RTO officials Wednesday found that the vehicle was lacking valid documents while its diver had no driving licence.

The matter came to the fore when some youths detained the truck and asked for donation. Later, secretary of the cooperative society Gitanjali Das filed a complaint at the Tihidi police station against some people in this regard.

Police detained the truck and later handed it over to the transport department. MVI Bipra Charan Choudhry examined its documents and imposed the fine.