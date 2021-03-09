Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has imposed restrictions on the celebrations of Maha Shivaratri which falls March 11. Keeping in view of the detection of new variant of SARS-CoV 2 in Odisha and the possibilities of large congregation at the shrines, the restrictions have already been imposed, the order issued by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra stated.

In its earlier order (Order No-1020/R&DM (DM) dtd 27.02.2021), the Odisha government had allowed social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions and other gatherings with a ceiling of 500 persons subject to strict adherence of the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Chief Secretary, through the fresh order, has asked the Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to restrict congregations/gatherings to such number as may be felt appropriate in view of the prevailing pandemic conditions considering local situation and circulation space available in such temples.

Entering into the shrines and gathering inside the premises should be strictly adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Fairs, congregations outside or within the temple premises may also be reasonably restricted so as to avoid mass gatherings and crowding.

PNN