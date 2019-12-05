Rourkela: Unable to understand the method of getting the centralised token being used by the State Government for selling of paddy, farmers in various places of Sundargarh are in a fix. As a result farmers of Large and Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) in Sundargarh district are very much in distress.

According to the new system, registered farmers are required to submit in writing if their crops are ready for sale. LAMPS officials then forward the information to the State Government for issue of centralised tokens. An SMS is then sent to the mobile numbers registered by farmers regarding the date and time when they can sell paddy.

With many LAMPS officials in the district also failing to handle the situation properly, the farmers are having a tough time particularly those belonging to Bonai LAMPS. Most of them are panicking as they are aware that if they do not get the token on time, they will not be able to sell their produce.

There have been a number of instances where officials of LAMPS have rejected the paddy because of heavy moisture content. A top official of Kuanrmunda LAMPS, Ranjit Lakra said that these rejections have happened mostly in Nuagaon block and Kuanrmunda block. He also informed that a large number of farmers are worried about getting the paddy dried in time rather than thinking about the tokens.

PNN