Bhubaneswar: As a testimony to the growing concern of the young generation towards the environment, a youth organisation in the City has come up with a platter of eco-friendly rakhis made up of seeds which not only provide an alternative to the hazardous plastic/thermocol variants available in the market, but help spread the message of sustainable living. These rakhi not only celebrate the bond between siblings but also contribute to environmental preservation.

Once the celebration is over, these seed-based rakhis can be planted. Gayanranjan Das, Chapter Coordinator of Youth for Seva, Bhubaneswar, said the rakhis are made of various plant seeds such as pumpkin, mint, coriander, or flowering plants that will blossom into new life rather than harm the environment. “The joy of seeing a plant grow from a rakhi sown with love is a unique and fulfilling experience, adding a new dimension to the Raksha Bandhan celebrations,” Das said adding that they organised workshops on making those eco-friendly rakhis with 39 participants joining to raise awareness about the importance of planting more trees to create a safer environment. This year, the plantable or ecofriendly rakhis are made for raising awareness and not for any commercial gains, he said. Volunteers of the organisation have plans to tie these rakhis on the wrists of CRPF jawans stationed at the Bhubaneswar camp who will be on duty on Rakhi Purnima. Additionally, the organisation also plans to tie rakhi to trees during the day emphasising the need for protection and preservation of the environment, Das added.

RESHMI YADAV, OP