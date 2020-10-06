Indore: There is a new twist to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. A woman has claimed to have vital information in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. For that the woman has demanded security from police here in Madhya Pradesh. This information was given by a senior official here Tuesday.

Deputy Inspector General Harinarayanchari Mishra told reporters that the woman is a Mumbai resident. She is currently staying with her relatives in Indore and she recently met him. “The woman claimed that she knew Rajput for a long time. She told me she has some vital information about the actor’s death,” said Mishra. However, he did not reveal the woman’s identity.

Mystery woman has a lot to say

“She said she will reveal it in a factual manner at an appropriate forum on demand. She has expressed the need for security. We have assured her to provide the same as and when required in a swift manner,” informed Mishra.

The woman took part in some news debates on the issue of Rajput’s death. She also complained that her Facebook account has been hacked. She said she has lodged a complaint and the cyber cell is conducting a probe into it, another police official said.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his residence June 14 in Bandra area of Mumbai.

Many allegations made the rounds after the death of the actor. However, AIIMS in its latest forensic report has ruled out the murder angle as floated by a number of people including Rajput’s family. The report states that it is a clear case of suicide. However, the disclosure has not gone down well with a section of the people involvement in the movement ‘Justice for Sushant’.

Top stars interrogated

However, the matter is now being probed by three top different agencies of India – the CBI, ED and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The NCB probe has revealed the Bollywood-drug nexus. Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been arrested on alleged charges of procuring drugs for Sushant. A number of other associates of Sushant and a few drug peddlars have also been nabbed.

The NCB have also interrogated stars like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor. Their phones and credit cards have also been seized as the NCB is probing whether they have made any transactions to acquire drugs.

