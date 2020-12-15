Mumbai: Tamil TV actress VJ Chitra’s husband Hemanath was arrested by Nazrathpet Police today for allegedly abetting suicide. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Hemanath under Section 306.

The couple married each other a few months ago and her mother had accused Hemanath as the reason behind Chitra’s death.

They had also planned a traditional wedding and reception in January.

It is being rumored that Hemanath didn’t like Chitra doing intimate scenes in a TV serial. Chitra rose to fame with her stint as a serial actress in Pandian Stores.

Worth mentioning, Chitra was found dead December 9 in a hotel on the outskirts of Chennai.

According to the police, she had checked into her room around 1 am Wednesday after completing a shoot. “The hotel manager called the police helpline number 100 about 3.30 a.m Wednesday. We are currently investigating the cause of her death,” a police official from Nazrathpet station told TNM.