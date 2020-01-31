New Delhi: Shadab Najar a second-year student of MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia University was injured after a man opened fire during an anti-CAA protest. A man, identified as Gopal Sharma, fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the city’s Jamia Millia Islamia University Thursday.

Social media is now flooded with pictures and videos of Shadab Najar. The Kashmiri youth was recently discharged from AIIMS, New Delhi. During media interaction, he claimed that he wanted to discuss with the armed man and had no intention to attack him.

“Aaja Baith Ke Baat Kartein Hain,” is what Najar said to Gopal Sharma before being shot. Now, a video of Najar dancing at lord Ram’s procession is going viral on social media. He was also a theatre artist and participated in plays in the University.

The good looking student has no intention to take revenge from Sharma, but wants to spread non-violence and love which he believes is the ideal fabric of India.

Shadab, Jamia student who was shot yesterday by Gopal Sharma has been discharged from hospital. Wish him a speedy recovery. #JamiaShooting pic.twitter.com/LLWnr6PM3u — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) January 31, 2020

After Najar was injured in the incident, panic rose in the Jamia area. There was a heavy police presence and several media crews in place when the incident took place. The students were heading from Jamia to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat.

The march was stopped at the Holy Family Hospital near the university. Students squatted in the area, asking the police to go back. As they raised slogans of “Go back, go back”, police officials asked them to maintain peace and conduct their protest peacefully.