Mumbai: Aamir Khan is currently promoting his son Junaid Khan’s film Loveyapa. While he’s all out promoting this love story, it seems like a new love story has begun for Aamir in his personal life. The actor who announced divorce from his wife Kiran Rao in 2021 seems to have found love again. Aamir is in a relationship with someone and a few days ago, it was also reported that he made his new ladylove meet his family, thus is quite serious about her. The actor who is about to turn 60-years old in March, is reportedly dating a woman from Bangalore. Pinkvilla has now reported that this mystery woman’s name is Gauri and she has no connection to Hindi film industry. While Aamir has not yet confirmed this news, he had recently said that he’s quite emotional and romantic when he’s in love. The actor had said at the trailer launch event of his son’s film Loveyapa, “I’m very romantic, it may sound funny to you, but please ask both my wives. So, all my favourite films are romantic. I get lost in romantic movies. I’m a believer of true love. As we grow in life, our understanding of love evolves.”