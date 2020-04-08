New York: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the COVID-19 deaths in the state hit a new one-day peak, with 731 people dead in the largest single-day increase in fatalities since the coronavirus crisis engulfed the city, the epicentre of the pandemic in the United States.

“The bad news is 5,489 New Yorkers have lost their lives to this virus. That is up from 4,758, the largest single day increase. That’s 731 people who we lost. Behind every one of those numbers is an individual, is a family, is a mother, is a father…,” Cuomo said. The New York state has a total of 138,836 coronavirus cases currently.

Andrew Cuomo said the number of newly hospitalised patients is also up from Monday. In what he described as ‘good news’, Cuomo said daily ICU admissions and daily intubations numbers are down.

“And right now we’re projecting that we are reaching a plateau in the total number of hospitalisations and you can see the growth… is starting to flatten. Again this is a projection. It still depends on what we do and what we do will affect those numbers. This is not an act of God that we’re looking at. It’s an act of what society actually does,” Cumo said in his daily media briefing.

The Governor said he is coordinating with Governors of New Jersey and Connecticut on plans to restart the economy and daily life.

“We’re not there yet. But this is not a light switch that we can just flick one day, and everything goes back to normal. We’re going to have to restart that economy, we’re going to have to restart a lot of systems that we shut down abruptly. And we need to start to plan for that,” Cumo informed.

Cuomo’s grim announcement on the increase in COVID-19 deaths came after the state witnessed an ‘effectively flat’ death toll for two days and saw drop in number of hospitalisations and ICU admissions, which the Governor has said could be ‘good signs’ of a ‘possible flattening’ of the coronavirus curve in the state.

