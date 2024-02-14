Christchurch: Experienced pacer Trent Boult has been recalled to New Zealand’s T20I setup as the BlackCaps named a 14-man squad for the three-game series, starting from February 21 at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Josh Clarkson and Rachin Ravindra have been selected in the squad led by Mitchell Santner to face Australia next week.

Boult, who is set to play his first T20I since November 2022, has been selected for the second and Third T20I, as Test captain Tim Southee will play on the first match and then rest for the remainder of the series to manage his workload between the South Africa and Australia Test series.

A foot injury to Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson’s paternity leave, has elevated Clarkson, who is uncapped in T20Is, and rising star Ravindra, who is coming fresh from his successful return to the Test arena against South Africa.

Selector Sam Wells said the unavailability of Williamson and Mitchell presented opportunities for others.

The KFC T20 Series against Australia starts next Wednesday at Wellington's Sky Stadium! Read more | https://t.co/CGlLujQ01E #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/rRhjLojbZm — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 13, 2024

“It’s never ideal missing two of your best players for such a big series, but in saying that, we do have a lot of faith in the guys coming in. Both Josh and Rachin have been in our white-ball squads this summer and it’s really exciting for them to now get this opportunity,” said Wells.

The remainder of the T20 squad is the same as defeated Pakistan 4-1 in January, with just Ben Sears making way for Lockie Ferguson, with the latter returning for the Auckland Aces in the Ford Trophy this Sunday, before joining up with the squad Monday in Wellington, Newzeland Cricket said in a release.

Jimmy Neesham was unavailable for selection while Michael Bracewell is still out with a finger injury.

New Zealand T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult (games 2 & 3), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (game 1).