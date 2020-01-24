Auckland: Preparations for the World Cup on top of their agenda, India will take on an injury-hit New Zealand in a rare five-match T20 International series starting Friday during which seam-friendly wickets would be a major challenge for the visitors.

Ahead of the first T20I at Eden Park in Auckland, here’s a look at some stats, figures and probable line-ups.

Form Guide (last 5 matches)

New Zealand: TLWWL

India: WWWLW

Stats

New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi has dismissed Kohli and Rohit once each and enjoys a decent record against India having taken 11 wickets in seven innings, averaging 16.18 with an economy rate of 7.73.

New Zealand are the only team against which India have lost (8) more matches than they have won (3) in T20Is.

India’s bowling average of 32.53 and strike rate of 22.9 against New Zealand in T20Is are the highest as compared to all other opponents.

New Zealand is the only country where India have conceded more than nine runs per over in T20Is.

India’s average of 35.68 in New Zealand in T20Is is the worst for them in any country in this format.

Team India have played four T20I series against New Zealand and lost three of them.

Probable XIs

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Tim Seifert (wk), 4 Kane Williamson (Captain), 5 Ross Taylor, 6 Colin de Grandhomme/Daryl Mitchell, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Ish Sodhi, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Scott Kuggeleijn, 11 Hamish Bennett

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul (wk), 3 Virat Kohli (Captain), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Manish Pandey, 6 Shivam Dube 7 Washinton Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Navdeep Saini, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Broadcast

TV: Star Sports Network

Streaming: Hotstar