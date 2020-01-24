Auckland: Preparations for the World Cup on top of their agenda, India will take on an injury-hit New Zealand in a rare five-match T20 International series starting Friday during which seam-friendly wickets would be a major challenge for the visitors.
Ahead of the first T20I at Eden Park in Auckland, here’s a look at some stats, figures and probable line-ups.
Form Guide (last 5 matches)
New Zealand: TLWWL
India: WWWLW
Stats
- New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi has dismissed Kohli and Rohit once each and enjoys a decent record against India having taken 11 wickets in seven innings, averaging 16.18 with an economy rate of 7.73.
- New Zealand are the only team against which India have lost (8) more matches than they have won (3) in T20Is.
- India’s bowling average of 32.53 and strike rate of 22.9 against New Zealand in T20Is are the highest as compared to all other opponents.
- New Zealand is the only country where India have conceded more than nine runs per over in T20Is.
- India’s average of 35.68 in New Zealand in T20Is is the worst for them in any country in this format.
- Team India have played four T20I series against New Zealand and lost three of them.
Probable XIs
New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Tim Seifert (wk), 4 Kane Williamson (Captain), 5 Ross Taylor, 6 Colin de Grandhomme/Daryl Mitchell, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Ish Sodhi, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Scott Kuggeleijn, 11 Hamish Bennett
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul (wk), 3 Virat Kohli (Captain), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Manish Pandey, 6 Shivam Dube 7 Washinton Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Navdeep Saini, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Broadcast
TV: Star Sports Network
Streaming: Hotstar