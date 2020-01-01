Jaipur: A newborn girl died here Wednesday after suffering severe burns Tuesday at a government hospital in Alwar, prompting the Rajasthan government to suspend two doctors and three nurses, besides sacking two contractual employees of the hospital.

The child was admitted with 70 per cent burn injuries at Jaipur’s JK Lon Hospital, where she died during treatment.

There were 15 infants admitted to the neonatal care unit of Geetanand Hospital in Alwar when the fire broke out in an oxygen pipeline linked to a radiant warmer around 5.00am, Tuesday.

The girl, who was being treated for pneumonia, suffered burns on her face, chest and shoulder, while others were rescued and shifted to other units, an official had said.

The suspended doctors included hospital’s neonatal care unit’s in-charge Mahesh Sharma and one other, Kirpal Singhm, who was on duty at the unit when the fire broke out there, said Dr KK Sharma, the director of Rajasthan Medical and Health Department.

Three nurses were also suspended. In addition, the services of two others on contact – a ward employee and an electrician – were terminated.

The action against all seven was taken on a preliminary enquiry report by a three-member panel, indicting them for the dereliction of duty, he said.

The committee, headed by the Rajasthan Medical and Health Department’s joint director, had found negligence on part of the unit in-charge, nursing in-charge and others staffers of the hospital.

