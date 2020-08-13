Gajapati: An abandoned newborn girl was rescued from a bush at ‘6 Mile Village’ under Kashinagar block in this district Thursday.

According to a source, some local residents were passing by a bush Thursday morning when they heard sounds of a baby in anguish. Following the trail of the sound they reached at the bush only to find that a newborn girl has been dumped there. Luckily for the newborn, she did not suffer injuries. The locals then immediately informed the police.

A police team reached the spot and rescued the baby. Later, she was admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here. Even though the baby did not suffer any injuries and did not show any signs of sickness she will be kept under observation for some time. Then she will be handed over to the District Child Protection Unit, it was learnt.

Local residents opined that baby girls are abandoned in the district mostly due to gender bias while newborn boys due to unwed motherhood.

PNN