Chhatia: An abandoned newborn baby girl was found lying near Darpana Kalakala works department road under Bairi police limits of Jajpur district Friday morning.

The matter came to light after locals spotted the infant crying near the road.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.

Cops and locals subsequently rescued the baby girl and admitted her to Badachana primary health centre. Locals suspect that someone could have abandoned the infant on the road after delivery owing to her gender.

The cops are trying to trace the parents of the infant.

