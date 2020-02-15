Berhampur: In two separate cases, two newborn baby girls were founded dead and abandoned from two different locations in Ganjam district Saturday morning.

The first case was reported from Binayak Acharya College area under Bada Bazaar Police limits of this district, while the second body was found from a field near Baidyanath hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies in both cases. The officials have sent the bodies to a local hospital for postmortem.

Investigations into both incidents are underway.

PNN