Bhubaneswar: A newly-married woman lost her battle to Covid-19 here Saturday after she was turned away by several hospitals in the Capital city. The incident has revealed the shocking behaviour the hospitals mete out to Covid-19 patients.

Swarnalata (25) had married to Bishnu Charan Bhol of Indolakusiari village under Kurunjipur panchayat in Khurda district April 28. Unfortunately, she fell ill a few days ago and her family members rushed her to Balipatna community health centre (CHC) after complained of breathlessness Saturday. After preliminary treatment, she was referred to Capital Hospital.

However, the doctors at Capital Hospital asked the family members to take her to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Fearing she might die half-way, her family members instead decided to admit her in a private hospital here.

Carrying Swarnalata in an ambulance with oxygen support, they visited several hospitals including SUM, AMRI and AIIMS. However, the hospital authorities allegedly refused to admit her, citing various problems. While some cited non-availability of ICU beds, others wanted proof of her illness and wanted to see her Covid-19 test report.

With no option left, family members of Swarnalata took her back to Balipatna CHC and pressurised the doctors there to start treatment. By then, her oxygen level had dropped to 26 per cent. On being informed, Balipatna police reached the spot and persuaded the worried family members to take her to Capital Hospital.

The out of breath Swarnalata was again rushed to Capital Hospital. There her Covid-19 test was done and the report came out to be positive. But it was too late then. Before she could be admitted, she breathed her last, inside the ambulance itself.

PNN