Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, a woman who got married recently was burnt to death at the house of her in-laws in Serapur village under Bhadrak Rural police limits in the district, Wednesday. Trying to save his wife, the husband also suffered serious burn injuries. Currently, he is hospitalized at the district headquarters hospital and his condition is stated to be critical.

The deceased has been identified as Sarojini Parida.

Sources said this incident took place Wednesday morning when a fire broke out in the house due to an electrical short circuit.

On being informed, fire brigade personnel reached the spot and doused the flame. The investigation has been launched to ascertain the real cause of the fire. Meanwhile, police have also launched a probe into the matter.

PNN